Важные санкции ЕС против России и Беларуси: закрывают воздушное пространство, блокируют пропаганду

Президент Еврокомиссии Урсула фон дер Ляен сделала мощное заявление по поводу санкций против России и Беларуси.
Во-первых, мы закрываем воздушное пространство ЕС для российских, зарегистрированных или подконтрольных России самолетам.
Они не могут приземлиться, взлететь или облетать территорию ЕС. Среди них частные самолеты олигархов.
First, we are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs. pic.twitter.com/o551M9zekQ— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022
Во-вторых, мы запретим кремлевскую медиамашину в ЕС. Государственные компании Russia Today и Sputnik, а также их дочерние компании больше не смогут распространять свою ложь, чтобы оправдать войну Путина.
Мы разрабатываем инструменты для запрещения их токсичной и вредной дезинформации в Европе.
Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries,will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe. pic.twitter.com/7RcPEn6E14— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022
В-третьих, мы нацедим на другого агрессора в этой войне, режим Лукашенко, новый пакет санкций, поражающих их важнейшие сектора.
Все эти мероприятия дополняют мощный пакет, представленный вчера, согласованный нашими международными партнерами.
Third, we will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors.All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday,agreed by our international partners. pic.twitter.com/ikN99V14zU— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022
Напомним, сегодня утром президент Украины Владимир Зеленский заявил, что Украина направила иск против России в Гаагский трибунал.