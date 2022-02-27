Мир

Важные санкции ЕС против России и Беларуси: закрывают воздушное пространство, блокируют пропаганду

Валерия Малицкая, главный редактор сайта 27 февраля 2022, 19:12
Звернення підполковника ВДВ запасу Білорус
Не идите на войну с Украиной! Мощное обращение подполковника запаса ВДВ Беларуси
0:01:05
Лукашенко і Путін
Ложь Лукашенка и “дружеские” ракеты. Как Беларусь помогает нападению России на Украину
Війна Росії України. Що відбувається. Russia war in Ukraine. What is happening
Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine | Share this video
Звернення Зеленського до Білорусі ми хочемо миру
Будьте Беларусью, а не Россией — Зеленский обратился к белорусам
Последние видео
Володимир Зеленський про перемовини з Лукашенко
Разговор с Лукашенко был предметным: свежее видеообращение Владимира Зеленского
Зеленський звернення до українців 26 лютого
Зеленский поговорил с Лукашенко. Есть важные договоренности
Арестович про мітки
Всё немного сложнее: Арестович объяснил, что современная техника и авиация не приводятся по меткам на столбы
Генпрокурорка Венедіктова
Мы в суде докажем, что вы убийца — генпрокурор обратилась к Путину и россиянам
0:01:21
Командири нас зрадили - зізнання російських полонених
Мы даже не знали, что пойдем на войну! Признание русских пленных
Украина направила иск против России в Гаагский трибунал — президент
