Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine | Share this video

27 февраля 2022, 14:15
Війна Росії України. Що відбувається. Russia war in Ukraine. What is happening

Звернення Зеленського до Білорусі ми хочемо миру
Будьте Беларусью, а не Россией — Зеленский обратился к белорусам
0:02:03
Фредерік Бегбер підтримав Україну
Остановите безумного диктатора! Фредерик Бегбедер поддержал Украину и обратился к россиянам
Ілон Маск надасть доступ до супутникового інтернету Україні
Илон Маск поддерживает Украину и предоставит доступ к спутниковому интернету Starlink
0:04:46
Бліцкриг Росії не вдався
Путин ожидал блицкрига — вместо этого оккупант получил жесткий отпор
Зеленський звернення до українців 26 лютого

Зеленський поговорив з Лукашенком. Є важливі домовленості
Зеленський звернення до українців 26 лютого
Зеленский поговорил с Лукашенко. Есть важные договоренности
Арестович про мітки
Всё немного сложнее: Арестович объяснил, что современная техника и авиация не приводятся по меткам на столбы
Генпрокурорка Венедіктова
Мы в суде докажем, что вы убийца — генпрокурор обратилась к Путину и россиянам
0:01:21
Командири нас зрадили - зізнання російських полонених
Мы даже не знали, что пойдем на войну! Признание русских пленных
Украина направила иск против России в Гаагский трибунал — президент
Звернення Зеленського до іноземців 27.02.2022
Остановим оккупантов вместе! Зеленский обратился к иностранцам с предложением присоединиться к сопротивлению РФ
0:03:32
Зеленський звернення 27.02.22
То, что делают оккупанты, тянет на международный трибунал! Обращение Зеленского 27.02.22
