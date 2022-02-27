Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine | Share this video

This is our reality right now…

Ukrainians are not afraid but we need your help.

We are brave but without your support, we won’t be able to stop this horrific Russian attack, this Putin’s insane regime.

We are falling asleep to the sound of air raid sirens and all our cities are being bombed. We are waking up every day to the news of more merciless bloodshed on our streets.

But, as journalists we refuse to run. We need to report on the situation and inform the Ukrainian people to maintain the spirits in these impossible times.

It is also vital that world sees the truth not the barrage of Putin’s lies.

We are incredibly proud of the courage of our military. This selfless sacrifice of the brave Ukrainian men protecting the small island of Zmiiniy will never be forgotten.

Each minute our brave men in under shelling and bullets.

Even our children are begging for this bloodshed to stop.

Putin stop the war

We need your support like never before.

Please stand with Ukraine, for our people, the people of Europe and the people of the world.

Our peace is your peace; our future is your future.

Наш мир — ваш мир! Стойте за Украину | Поделитесь этим видео

Это наша реальность сейчас…

Украинцы не боятся, но нам нужна ваша помощь.

Мы смелые, но без вашей поддержки мы не сможем остановить это ужасное нападение России, этот безумный режим Путина.

Мы засыпаем под звуки воздушных сирен, и все наши города бомбят. Мы ежедневно просыпаемся от новостей обо все более беспощадном кровопролитии на наших улицах.

Но как журналисты мы отказываемся бежать из страны. Надо рассказывать о ситуации и информировать украинский народ, чтобы поддерживать дух в эти невозможные времена.

Также важно, чтобы мир видел правду, а не шквал лжи Путина.

Мы невероятно гордимся мужеством наших военных. Эта самоотверженная жертвенность храбрых украинских мужчин, защищавших маленький остров Змеиный, никогда не будет забыта.

Каждую минуту наши храбрые мужчины под обстрелами и пулями.

Даже наши дети умоляют, чтобы это кровопролитие прекратилось.

Путин, останови войну

Нам как никогда нужна поддержка.

Пожалуйста, стойте за Украину, за наших людей, людей Европы и людей мира.

Наш мир — ваш мир; наше будущее — это ваше будущее.