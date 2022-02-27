Світ

Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine | Share this video

27 Лютого 2022, 14:15
Війна Росії України. Що відбувається. Russia war in Ukraine. What is happening

Більше відео
Звернення Зеленського до Білорусі ми хочемо миру
Будьте Білоруссю, а не Росією — Зеленський звернувся до білорусів
0:02:03
Фредерік Бегбер підтримав Україну
Зупиніть шаленого диктатора! Фредерік Бегбедер підтримав Україну та звернувся до росіян
Ілон Маск надасть доступ до супутникового інтернету Україні
Ілон Маск підтримує Україну та надасть доступ до супутникового інтернету Starlink
0:04:46
Бліцкриг Росії не вдався
Путін очікував на бліцкриг — натомість окупант отримав жорстку відсіч
Дивитись більше

Останні відео
Зеленський звернення до українців 26 лютого

Зеленський поговорив з Лукашенком. Є важливі домовленості
Арестович про мітки
Усе трохи складніше: Арестович пояснив, що сучасна техніка й авіація не наводяться по мітках на стовпах
0:03:27
Генпрокурорка Венедіктова
Ми в суді доведемо, що ви убивця — генпрокурорка звернулася до Путіна та росіян
Війна Росії України. Що відбувається. Russia war in Ukraine. What is happening
Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine | Share this video
0:01:21
Командири нас зрадили - зізнання російських полонених
Ми навіть не знали, що підемо на війну! Зізнання російських полонених
Our peace is your peace! Stand with Ukraine | Share this video
Україна направила позов проти Росії до Гаазького трибуналу — президент
Звернення Зеленського до Білорусі ми хочемо миру
Будьте Білоруссю, а не Росією — Зеленський звернувся до білорусів
Звернення Зеленського до іноземців 27.02.2022
Зупинимо окупантів разом! Зеленський звернувся до іноземців з пропозицією долучитися до опору РФ
0:03:32
Зеленський звернення 27.02.22
Те, що роблять окупанти, тягне на міжнародний трибунал! Звернення Зеленського 27.02.22
0:02:03
Фредерік Бегбер підтримав Україну
Зупиніть шаленого диктатора! Фредерік Бегбедер підтримав Україну та звернувся до росіян
Більше відео
Генпрокурорка Венедіктова
Читати далі
Ми в суді доведемо, що ви убивця — генпрокурорка звернулася до Путіна та росіян
Командири нас зрадили - зізнання російських полонених
Читати далі
Ми навіть не знали, що підемо на війну! Зізнання російських полонених

Помилка

Ми використовуємо cookies, щоб проаналізувати та покращити роботу нашого сайту, персоналізувати рекламу. Продовжуючи відвідування сайту, ви надаєте згоду на використання cookies та погоджуєтесь з Політикою конфіденційності.
Погоджуюсь